Do You Think Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is Misaligned with the UN SDGs?

Generation Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Global Equity Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Markets fared fairly well in 2023, in part due to the hype surrounding generative AI. The atmosphere is still difficult, though. In 2023, holdings in consumer-facing and technology firms boosted the returns of the fund while real estate and healthcare were hindered. (There are, of course, exceptions on both sides). Positively, businesses associated with the revolution in generative AI have increased returns. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Generation Investment Global Equity Strategy featured stocks like Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) manufactures and supplies building envelope products and solutions. On March 19, 2024, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) stock closed at $372.36 per share. One-month return of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was 7.17%, and its shares gained 70.96% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has a market capitalization of $17.8 billion.

Generation Investment Global Equity Strategy stated the following regarding Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"There are seven instances in the portfolio, affecting three firms, of a company being assessed as Strongly Misaligned with one of the SDGs. This is the same as last year: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was assessed as Strongly Misaligned with SDG 14 (Life Below Water) because of the plastic content of the building envelope products the company manufactures. We continue to see this as mechanistic. Carlisle’s products have not, to our knowledge, been associated in any way with the scourge of plastic waste in water."

