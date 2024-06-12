Should You Think About Buying TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO) Now?

While TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the KLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at TASCO Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is TASCO Berhad Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 16.13% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy TASCO Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth MYR0.85, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, TASCO Berhad has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of TASCO Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for TASCO Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TASCO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TASCO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that TASCO Berhad has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in TASCO Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

