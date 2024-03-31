Should You Think About Buying PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Now?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£4.91 and falling to the lows of UK£4.36. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PageGroup's current trading price of UK£4.49 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PageGroup’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is PageGroup Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – PageGroup is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £6.68, but it is currently trading at UK£4.49 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because PageGroup’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will PageGroup generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for PageGroup. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PAGE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PAGE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PAGE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about PageGroup as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - PageGroup has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in PageGroup, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

