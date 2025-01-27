Should You Think About Buying M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) Now?

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine M.T.I Wireless Edge’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for M.T.I Wireless Edge

Is M.T.I Wireless Edge Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at UK£0.52 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 32% compared to our intrinsic value of £0.39. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that M.T.I Wireless Edge’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from M.T.I Wireless Edge?

AIM:MWE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 27th 2025

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.3% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for M.T.I Wireless Edge, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MWE’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MWE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MWE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Story Continues