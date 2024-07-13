Should You Think About Buying LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Now?

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$36.53 and falling to the lows of US$29.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LiveRamp Holdings' current trading price of US$32.04 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LiveRamp Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In LiveRamp Holdings?

Good news, investors! LiveRamp Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $48.36, but it is currently trading at US$32.04 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. LiveRamp Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from LiveRamp Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of LiveRamp Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since RAMP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RAMP for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RAMP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into LiveRamp Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for LiveRamp Holdings you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in LiveRamp Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

