Should You Think About Buying HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB) Now?

While HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM1.18 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether HSS Engineers Berhad's current trading price of RM0.99 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at HSS Engineers Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In HSS Engineers Berhad?

HSS Engineers Berhad appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 25x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.04x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that HSS Engineers Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from HSS Engineers Berhad?

KLSE:HSSEB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2025

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. HSS Engineers Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HSSEB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe HSSEB should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

