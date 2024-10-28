Should You Think About Buying C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Now?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR), might not be a large cap stock, but it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of UK£1.51 to UK£1.63. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at C&C Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In C&C Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 5.10% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy C&C Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £1.53, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since C&C Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of C&C Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of C&C Group, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 10.0% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CCR’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CCR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

