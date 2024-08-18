We Think Avient's (NYSE:AVNT) Solid Earnings Are Understated

Shareholders appeared to be happy with Avient Corporation's (NYSE:AVNT) solid earnings report last week. This reaction by the market reaction is understandable when looking at headline profits and we have found some further encouraging factors.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

To properly understand Avient's profit results, we need to consider the US$94m expense attributed to unusual items. While deductions due to unusual items are disappointing in the first instance, there is a silver lining. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. Assuming those unusual expenses don't come up again, we'd therefore expect Avient to produce a higher profit next year, all else being equal.

Our Take On Avient's Profit Performance

Unusual items (expenses) detracted from Avient's earnings over the last year, but we might see an improvement next year. Based on this observation, we consider it likely that Avient's statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! And it's also positive that the company showed enough improvement to book a profit this year, after losing money last year. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. If you'd like to know more about Avient as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Avient (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

