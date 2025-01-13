Things aren’t all bad: hail the UK customer service heroes of 2024

One reader thought he and his wife had lost most of the £2,638 they paid for a walking holiday in Portugal after cancelling because of a medical emergency. Photograph: Luis Fonseca/Alamy

It’s the bad news that tends to capture newspaper headlines and my consumer column is devoted to misery. Spend a year in my shoes and you’ll assume that UK traders are a cartel of con artists. “Broken Britain” is the conclusion of readers who comment. This can be misleading: companies that get it right aren’t a story and most businesses are ­probably delivering what they are paid to do much of the time.

Meanwhile, eclipsed by the ­baddies, there are firms that have twigged that customers are not ­commodities but cherished individuals whose loyalty is priceless. It is these that go above and beyond to make good a wrong and their investment in customer service makes sound financial sense. Three-quarters of complainants who achieve a satisfactory resolution continue their custom, according to a research by the complaints handling experts Huntswood, while the same number flee to rivals if they feel short-changed.

“Companies that get it right at that first point of contact can not only save huge sums in dealing with the complaint itself, but they can turn the complaints ­experience into a positive for the customer and the firm,” says Huntswood’s chief ­executive, Martin Dodd. “Providing an exceptional complaints experience is as much about how people feel as it is about the actual event they complain about. Too many businesses lose sight of that.”

Over the past year, readers who have been blindsided by ­corporate compassion have begged me to highlight their heroes. Many are local independent businesses; some are ­multinationals. So here, as an antidote to last month’s list of scoundrels, is their moment in the sun.

Unexpected treats award

Even multinationals can have a heart and a very few wear it on their sleeve. AL contacted the ­clothing firm Bench when the zip on her niece’s favourite jacket broke. “I mentioned that she uses a wheelchair and that the design of the coat was ideal for her,” she writes. “I was hoping for a repair and got a lovely note back from them saying that they were unable to fix it and no longer had that colour in stock, so were sending a similar coat in black along with some ‘treats’. The box contained a gilet in her size, a ­velvet hoodie and joggers, sock slippers and matching hat and gloves. She is so excited.”

Not at fault award

Most traders will replace or refund defective goods. They’re obliged to under the Consumer Rights Act. But what of those who step up when the problem is the fault of the customer? Take a bow, Shark, SP Connect, Mozzo Coffee and the London Transport Museum. GM of London called Shark for advice when she damaged the head of her carpet cleaner. “A free replacement arrived the next day, when the burn-out was clearly our fault,” she writes.

