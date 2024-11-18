Thieves Ditch F-150 Raptors in Ditch After Stealing Them from Factory

Ford

The Ford F-150 Raptor has cultivated a huge following since it debuted more than a decade ago. In fact, it's so coveted, there have been repeated attempts to steal examples before they even ship out to dealers. Over the weekend, a group of thieves tried to take a quartet of F-150s, including at least three Raptors, from Ford's Dearborn truck plant — but unlike previous attempts in which crooks made off with millions of dollars' worth of super-trucks in 2022 and an additional 15 pickups in 2023, this heist wasn't so successful.

A video posted by the Instagram page Dearborn reveals the aftermath, with a handful of new-build Ford F-150 Raptors strewn around a grass lot. At least two Raptors can be seen stuck in a ditch at Ford's Rogue production facility, with the news site claiming that thieves abandoned the trucks after a failed heist. All told, the local news outlet says that more than $400,000 worth of Raptor metal was stolen from the lot before then being abandoned.



That's a relatively low number of boosted trucks, compared to previous successful heists. Back in 2022, $1 million worth of new F-150 Raptor pickups were taken from the holding lot, according to the Detroit Free Press. 13 trucks were recovered following the heist; additionally, the thieves took off with parts, t00. An arrest was made in connection to the heist later that year.

The arrest didn't discourage bandits from striking again in 2023, with more Ford F-150 models being stolen in the first eight days of August 2023, according to the Detroit Free Press. Again, the Dearborn Police corroborated the story, saying that a total of 22 trucks (including a number of Raptors) were stolen. These heists resulted in losses of around $6 million for Ford last year.

It's not immediately clear what led to these thieves abandoning ship midway through their heist. Road & Track has reached out to the Dearborn Police for additional details on the incident; we'll update this story as we learn more.

