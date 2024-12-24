TheWorks.co.uk And 2 Other UK Penny Stocks To Watch Closely

In This Article:
The UK market has recently faced challenges, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices experiencing declines due to weak trade data from China, highlighting the interconnectedness of global economies. Despite these broader market pressures, investors often look towards penny stocks—typically smaller or newer companies—as a potential avenue for growth. While the term "penny stock" may seem outdated, these investments can still offer intriguing opportunities when they are backed by solid financial health and long-term potential.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United Kingdom
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)
|
£2.07
|
£779.9M
|
★★★★★★
|
Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG)
|
£0.94
|
£148.28M
|
★★★★★★
|
Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB)
|
£3.55
|
£67.7M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP)
|
£1.17
|
£99.96M
|
★★★★★★
|
Luceco (LSE:LUCE)
|
£1.298
|
£200.19M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Stelrad Group (LSE:SRAD)
|
£1.38
|
£175.75M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Next 15 Group (AIM:NFG)
|
£3.85
|
£382.91M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC)
|
$0.4395
|
$255.49M
|
★★★★★★
|
Tristel (AIM:TSTL)
|
£3.90
|
£186M
|
★★★★★★
|
Impax Asset Management Group (AIM:IPX)
|
£2.385
|
£304.74M
|
★★★★★★
Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.
TheWorks.co.uk
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: TheWorks.co.uk plc is a retailer offering art and craft products, stationery, toys, games, books, gifts, and seasonal items across the United Kingdom and Ireland with a market cap of £12.78 million.
Operations: The company's revenue segment is primarily derived from its retail operations in toys and hobby stores, generating £282.59 million.
Market Cap: £12.78M
TheWorks.co.uk, with a market cap of £12.78 million, faces challenges typical of penny stocks, such as recent negative earnings growth and liabilities exceeding assets. Despite this, it maintains a strong position with no debt and an outstanding return on equity of 63.2%. The company's price-to-earnings ratio is significantly lower than the UK market average, suggesting potential undervaluation. Recent board changes include the appointment of Simon Hathway as Independent Non-Executive Director to bring fresh expertise in value retailing. However, net income has declined from £9.36 million to £6.38 million year-over-year, indicating profitability pressures amidst stable revenue figures.
Genel Energy
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Genel Energy plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a market cap of £179.33 million.
Operations: The company generated revenue of $74.4 million from its production segment.
Market Cap: £179.33M
Genel Energy, with a market cap of £179.33 million, is navigating the challenges typical of penny stocks. The company reported third-quarter production results showing an increase in year-to-date production to 80,120 bopd. Despite being unprofitable, Genel has reduced losses over the past five years and maintains a cash runway exceeding three years based on current free cash flow. Short-term assets significantly surpass both short-term and long-term liabilities, indicating financial stability. However, its share price remains highly volatile and it holds a negative return on equity at -8.1%. Analysts anticipate potential stock price appreciation by 47.7%.
Topps Tiles
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Topps Tiles Plc operates in the United Kingdom, focusing on the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for both residential and commercial markets, with a market cap of £79.45 million.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Retail - Building Products segment, which generated £251.76 million.
Market Cap: £79.45M
Topps Tiles, with a market cap of £79.45 million, faces challenges typical of penny stocks. The company reported a net loss of £13.03 million for the fiscal year ending September 2024, contrasting with a profit in the previous year. Despite trading at good value compared to peers and industry estimates, Topps Tiles struggles with profitability and has seen its debt-to-equity ratio increase significantly over five years. While short-term assets cover liabilities well, long-term liabilities remain uncovered by short-term assets. The management team is relatively new but maintains strong interest coverage through EBIT and operating cash flow exceeds debt levels comfortably.
