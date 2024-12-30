Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) the Best Stock for 10 Years?

We recently compiled a list of the Long-Term Stock Portfolio: Best Stocks for 10 Years. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stands against the other long-term stocks.

To select stocks with long-term growth potential, investors should focus on fundamental analysis, evaluating financial health through earnings history, revenue growth, and profit margins. Companies that consistently demonstrate earnings growth and possess a strong competitive advantage are more likely to thrive over time. Investing in dividend-paying stocks is also beneficial, as those that regularly increase dividends indicate financial stability. Identifying stocks in growing industries, such as technology, renewable energy, and healthcare, can further guide investment choices. Diversification across various sectors reduces risk, ensuring that underperformance in one area can be balanced by gains in another. By combining such strategies, investors can improve their chances of finding promising stocks that align with long-term financial goals.

On December 26, Drew Pettit, Director at Citi Research, discussed his long-term investment strategy on CNBC as he looks ahead to 2025, emphasizing a "barbell" approach that balances high-growth stocks with lower valuation names. This is relevant for investors considering a long-term stock portfolio over the next decade. Pettit advocates for pairing mega-cap growth stocks with cyclical and defensive sectors, where fundamentals are expected to improve. He believes that adopting this barbell strategy can enhance portfolio resilience and capitalize on diverse market opportunities.

In the realm of AI, Pettit noted a growing enthusiasm among investors. He highlighted a shift in perception, moving beyond backend applications to include companies that are more customer-facing within the AI value chain. When it comes to specific investments within AI, Pettit expressed a preference for semiconductors over software at this time. He pointed to Marvell Technology as a standout choice, projecting that its custom AI chip business could experience remarkable growth, projected at 200% next year, followed by an additional 60% growth in the subsequent year.

Pettit also discussed his strategy for 2025 and outlined plans to reduce exposure to consumer stocks while focusing on attractive areas within the sector that are less sensitive to interest rates. He highlighted the potential of fintech and payment companies and said that they are well-positioned for long-term growth amid deregulation. Pettit emphasized that his firm's focus is not on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin but on traditional payment networks. He expressed concerns about consumer data trends and interest rate changes, advocating for a balanced approach by seeking high-quality stocks less affected by rate fluctuations and recommending key positions such Big Tech for long-term investment.

