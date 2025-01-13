Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Rijnberk InvestInsights’ Substack by Daan Rijnberk. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on TMO. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)'s share was trading at $542.31 as of Jan 10th. TMO’s trailing and forward P/E were 34 and 23.15 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is recognized as one of the highest-quality and most impressive compounders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. The company offers investors a unique way to capitalize on sector growth without the risks associated with patent expirations or the need for revolutionary new medicines. Thermo Fisher’s business is highly diversified, with over 80% of its revenue generated from recurring sources, making it a stable, de-risked investment. The company’s operations benefit from a significant economic moat, anchored by long-standing customer relationships, market leadership in life sciences, and high switching costs—particularly in drug development, where its equipment and consumables are essential. This robust market position allows Thermo Fisher to maintain reliable growth, with management projecting high-single-digit revenue growth and mid-teens earnings per share (EPS) growth for the foreseeable future.

Despite being a favorite among investors for the past decade, Thermo Fisher’s stock has faced some challenges post-pandemic. The surge in revenues from COVID-related products such as test kits and reagents in 2020 drove the stock to an all-time high, but with the pandemic subsiding, these revenue streams have waned, leading to a slowdown in growth. As a result, the stock has experienced a period of flat performance in recent years, currently trading about 15% below its late-2021 peak. While this recent performance may raise concerns, the company’s strong fundamentals remain intact, and the current drop in valuation presents an appealing opportunity for investors. Thermo Fisher continues to lead innovation across several key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotech, and diagnostics, and serves over 50 of the top global pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, the company’s strategic approach to acquisitions, having acquired 28 businesses over the last decade, continues to strengthen its market position and enhance its capacity for sustained growth.

Thermo Fisher's broad product portfolio, solid customer base, and de-risked revenue model make it a compelling long-term investment. Despite the subdued stock performance in the short term, the company's growth prospects remain promising, driven by its market leadership and resilience in various sectors. In its Q3 2024 report, Thermo Fisher showed a clear recovery, with growth accelerating after a challenging 2023, primarily due to the loss of COVID-related revenues. The company’s performance for the quarter revealed a sequential increase in revenue, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth. Though some regions, like North America, experienced slight revenue declines, others, including Europe and Asia-Pacific, showed stability. Additionally, the company’s pharma and biotech segment saw a modest decline, while other segments like academic, government, and diagnostics saw low single-digit growth.

Story Continues