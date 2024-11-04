Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Could Be 30% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

In This Article:
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Thermo Fisher Scientific fair value estimate is US$800
Thermo Fisher Scientific's US$558 share price signals that it might be 30% undervalued
The US$656 analyst price target for TMO is 18% less than our estimate of fair value
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching The Numbers
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$8.82b
|
US$9.77b
|
US$10.3b
|
US$12.0b
|
US$12.9b
|
US$13.7b
|
US$14.4b
|
US$15.0b
|
US$15.6b
|
US$16.1b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x7
|
Analyst x6
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 7.61%
|
Est @ 6.08%
|
Est @ 5.01%
|
Est @ 4.25%
|
Est @ 3.73%
|
Est @ 3.36%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5%
|
US$8.3k
|
US$8.6k
|
US$8.5k
|
US$9.3k
|
US$9.4k
|
US$9.4k
|
US$9.2k
|
US$9.0k
|
US$8.8k
|
US$8.5k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$89b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.5%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$16b× (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (6.5%– 2.5%) = US$409b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$409b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= US$217b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$306b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$558, the company appears quite good value at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Thermo Fisher Scientific as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.979. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Life Sciences market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Looking Ahead:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Thermo Fisher Scientific, we've put together three additional factors you should further research:
