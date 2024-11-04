Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Could Be 30% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Thermo Fisher Scientific fair value estimate is US$800

Thermo Fisher Scientific's US$558 share price signals that it might be 30% undervalued

The US$656 analyst price target for TMO is 18% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$8.82b US$9.77b US$10.3b US$12.0b US$12.9b US$13.7b US$14.4b US$15.0b US$15.6b US$16.1b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.61% Est @ 6.08% Est @ 5.01% Est @ 4.25% Est @ 3.73% Est @ 3.36% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% US$8.3k US$8.6k US$8.5k US$9.3k US$9.4k US$9.4k US$9.2k US$9.0k US$8.8k US$8.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$89b

Story Continues