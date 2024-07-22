There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Fresh Del Monte Produce's (NYSE:FDP) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fresh Del Monte Produce:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$144m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$546m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Therefore, Fresh Del Monte Produce has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Fresh Del Monte Produce's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fresh Del Monte Produce for free.

So How Is Fresh Del Monte Produce's ROCE Trending?

Fresh Del Monte Produce has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 139% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Fresh Del Monte Produce's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Fresh Del Monte Produce has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

