There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For TRX Gold's (TSE:TRX) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at TRX Gold (TSE:TRX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for TRX Gold, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$8.7m ÷ (US$93m - US$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

Thus, TRX Gold has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 3.7% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that TRX Gold is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 12% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 118% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From TRX Gold's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that TRX Gold's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Given the stock has declined 49% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

