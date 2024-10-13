There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Lennar's (NYSE:LEN) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Lennar (NYSE:LEN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lennar, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$5.4b ÷ (US$40b - US$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2024).

So, Lennar has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lennar compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Lennar .

So How Is Lennar's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Lennar. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 36%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Lennar's ROCE

To sum it up, Lennar has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 208% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

