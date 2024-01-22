There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For DexCom's (NASDAQ:DXCM) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DexCom is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$506m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, DexCom has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.3%.

In the above chart we have measured DexCom's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DexCom.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that DexCom is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 10% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, DexCom is employing 434% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that DexCom's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 260% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if DexCom can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

