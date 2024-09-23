There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Scientex Berhad's (KLSE:SCIENTX) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Scientex Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM721m ÷ (RM5.9b - RM1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2024).

So, Scientex Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 6.9% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Scientex Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Scientex Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Scientex Berhad .

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Scientex Berhad are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 53% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Scientex Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Scientex Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 55% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Story continues

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Scientex Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While Scientex Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.