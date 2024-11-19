There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad's (KLSE:SHCHAN) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:SHCHAN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0067 = RM2.9m ÷ (RM471m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 8.7%.

KLSE:SHCHAN Return on Capital Employed November 19th 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad Tell Us?

The fact that Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 0.7% on its capital. In addition to that, Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad is employing 191% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 8.7%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

