There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Natural Cool Holdings' (Catalist:5IF) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Natural Cool Holdings (Catalist:5IF) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Natural Cool Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = S$1.4m ÷ (S$90m - S$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Natural Cool Holdings has an ROCE of 3.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Natural Cool Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Natural Cool Holdings' past further, check out this free graph covering Natural Cool Holdings' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Natural Cool Holdings' ROCE Trending?

It's nice to see that ROCE is headed in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 37%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 31% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 52% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Natural Cool Holdings has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 44% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

