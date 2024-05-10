There's A Lot To Like About Swissquote Group Holding's (VTX:SQN) Upcoming CHF04.30 Dividend

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (VTX:SQN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Swissquote Group Holding's shares before the 14th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF04.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF4.30 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Swissquote Group Holding has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of CHF0265.40. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Swissquote Group Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Swissquote Group Holding has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Swissquote Group Holding's payout ratio is modest, at just 29% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Swissquote Group Holding has grown its earnings rapidly, up 37% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Swissquote Group Holding has delivered 22% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Has Swissquote Group Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Swissquote Group Holding that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Swissquote Group Holding appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

