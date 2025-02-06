There's A Lot To Like About German American Bancorp's (NASDAQ:GABC) Upcoming US$0.29 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase German American Bancorp's shares on or after the 10th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.16 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that German American Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of US$41.22. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether German American Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately German American Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NasdaqGS:GABC Historic Dividend February 6th 2025

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see German American Bancorp earnings per share are up 4.3% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, German American Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

