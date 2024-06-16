There's A Lot To Like About EDAG Engineering Group's (ETR:ED4) Upcoming €0.55 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy EDAG Engineering Group AG (ETR:ED4) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase EDAG Engineering Group's shares on or after the 20th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.55 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.55 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that EDAG Engineering Group has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of €11.80. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see EDAG Engineering Group paying out a modest 50% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see EDAG Engineering Group earnings per share are up 3.1% per annum over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. EDAG Engineering Group has seen its dividend decline 3.8% per annum on average over the past eight years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Has EDAG Engineering Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and EDAG Engineering Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and EDAG Engineering Group is halfway there. There's a lot to like about EDAG Engineering Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in EDAG Engineering Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for EDAG Engineering Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

