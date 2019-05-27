There's a big change coming to RHS Chelsea next year

From House Beautiful

There’s a big change coming to the RHS Chelsea Flower in 2020 because it is now going to be even harder for garden designers to win a Gold medal.

A change to the judges' points-scoring system was announced during the BBC’s RHS Chelsea coverage, after presenter Monty Don asked whether some garden designer’s this year were 'beginning to take Gold medals for granted’.

But RHS Judge, James Alexander-Sinclair, didn’t think that was the case. 'No, not at all,’ said James. ‘And also, in order to make a Show Garden, it is not just about the designer, it’s about landscapers and people growing plants over an entire year. It’s a very, very large team effort and that Gold medal is for all of them.'

But revealing some changes to the way gardens will be judged, James revealed: 'Gold medals should never, ever be taken lightly. A gold medal is a very serious thing, and an extra thing, next year it is going to get even harder because the points, instead of getting 28 points for a Gold medal now, next year it will be 30 points.'

Only four Show Gardens won Gold medals at this year's show – The M&G Garden designed by Andy Sturgeon, The Resilience Garden designed by Sarah Eberle, The Welcome to Yorkshire Garden designed by Mark Gregory, and The Morgan Stanley Garden designed by Chris Beardshaw.

It takes 14 judges and 2 moderators, 25 hours to judge and assess all gardens at the show, and they follow a strict criteria in a three-part judging process, with medals awarded in Gold, Silver-Gilt, Silver and Bronze. Even the designer's brief is crucial in deciding the final medal, as was revealed with The Trailfinders 'Undiscovered Latin America' Garden by Jonathan Snow, which lost points due to the wording used in the brief.

With a new change to the points system in place for next year, it'll prove harder for designers to land that coveted Gold. And, if you're already looking forward to RHS Chelsea 2020, click here for the latest on next year's show.



