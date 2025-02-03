There are few levers (outside the market) with the power to push back on Trump's tariff plans

For all the norm-shattering of Donald Trump's Saturday move to levy tariffs on America's top three trading partners, few signs have emerged in the hours since that any force outside of the president himself will be able to quickly reverse his decision if he is determined to stay the course.

While rhetorical opposition is already evident from Wall Street to Capitol Hill, any challenges in political or legal arenas are expected to be protracted and an uphill climb after decades of tariff authority migrating to the executive branch.

Canada's ambassador to the US acknowledged as much in a television appearance Sunday, saying that the tariff plan "is really something that is in the president's hands."

The standoff then led to a rapid series of back and forth Sunday and into Monday as both Canada and Mexico tried to avert the duties scheduled to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET Tuesday.

One breakthrough came Monday with Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announcing a breakthrough — the US would be delaying a new wave of 25% duties on America's southern neighbor by a month.

"It was a very friendly conversation," Trump wrote on Truth Social confirming what the Mexican president had said about the delay moments earlier.

But the fate of promised 25% duties against Canada and 10% duties on China remain uncertain Monday morning.

In another post Monday, Trump said he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would talk again at 3 p.m. ET. But he offered a much more aggressive tone and also raised new issues such as Canada’s limits on the US banking system

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives at back to White House fro. Florida on Sunday evening. (TIERNEY CROSS/AFP via Getty Images) · TIERNEY CROSS via Getty Images

Perhaps the key open question for the immediate term is whether market volatility, which was clearly evident Monday morning though the market gained back some of it losses on the Mexico news, could be the thing that can change Trump's mind now or if a sell-off becomes extended.

Capitol Economics wrote in a Monday note that "if the tariffs stick around, let alone escalate, this morning's market moves may be just the start of greater volatility."

Trump has long used the markets as a barometer of success, but it's a metric he says he is willing to discount, at least for now.

As he put it Sunday, there could be pain ahead, but, as he said in all caps, "IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID."

Read more: What are tariffs, and how do they affect you?

Scattered opposition from Congress

The Democrats' leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer of New York, slammed the move Sunday and announced that Democrats are going to propose a bill that could take some of Congress's tariff power back.