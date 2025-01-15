Maybe the problem with the US economy isn't visa workers or even immigration. Maybe it's much bigger than that.

A squabble on the right that started on Christmas over certain temporary foreign visa workers and later caught the attention of progressive stalwart Sen. Bernie Sanders may be distracting from what's happening more and more — an intractable problem the pandemic put into hyper-focus: labor shortages.

From tech workers and teachers to plumbers and healthcare aides, many types of employers across the country are talking about difficulties hiring qualified workers — even as pandemic-induced shortages subside.

With the native-born US unemployment rate at 3.7% — slightly lower than the foreign-born rate — and the economy adding 256,000 jobs last month, the issue doesn't appear that Americans can't get jobs. In fact, it seems like there may be more than enough jobs to go around.

That's a problem if we decide we don't want foreign workers to fill them.

"If you think about the building blocks of GDP, it's productivity and population," said Courtney Shupert, an economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives, a market research firm. "We've seen productivity increase, and we've also seen population increase, and that allows the US economy to increase quite a bit."

A cyclist rides past a "Now Hiring" sign posted on a business storefront in San Gabriel, Calif., on Aug. 21, 2024. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) · FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

When Sanders released a statement raising concerns about the H-1B visa program that brings over highly skilled foreign workers, he also acknowledged that the US was in desperate need of "more doctors, nurses, dentists, teachers, electricians, plumbers and a host of other professions."

His solution — to hire qualified Americans first and create an education system that produces workers to fill those roles — is noble but misses the big, looming problem. The US workforce is aging and there are simply not enough people in our younger generations to fill in the gaps left behind by the behemoth baby boom generation.

And even though retirees are no longer working, they still require goods and services and rely on working-age adults to produce them, a dynamic called "old-age dependency." Boomers, too, are pretty wealthy, so their consumption likely will be higher than previous generations.

The shortage has already started. Google a profession and the words "shortage in US" and see what comes up. Kent State University has an entire fact sheet on "the accountant shortage in the United States," while Morning Brew explains why the "plumber shortage is gumming up the US economy." Both note that retiring professionals is a big factor behind the shortfalls.