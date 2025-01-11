The 3 biggest takeaways from CES 2025

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is over, but the year’s biggest tech event has brought us a number of intriguing new offerings that are sure to dominate the industry in the months ahead.

Nvidia (NVDA) kicked things off with a keynote by CEO Jensen Huang, while Delta (DAL) took over the famed Las Vegas Sphere to debut new partnerships and technologies for passengers.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announced new generative AI features for TV apps, and companies across the spectrum showed off AI-powered smart glasses.

From powerful gaming chips to self-driving cars and everything in between, these are the biggest takeaways from CES 2025.

AI everywhere

Try as you might, you couldn’t escape artificial intelligence at this year’s CES. And chances are, you won’t be able to for the rest of 2025 either.

Seemingly every company was promoting their own AI capabilities, with Nvidia talking up its latest AI software and robotics firms demonstrating their latest humanoid bots.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. (Artur Widak/Anadolu via Getty Images) · Anadolu via Getty Images

LG said its AI features for smart appliances offered “affectionate intelligence,” while Samsung revealed its “AI for All campaign.” Agentic AI, AI-based around agents that can control multiple foundation models to help cut down on mundane tasks, was also on full display with companies large and small boasting about the technology.

Companies also rolled out a slew of AI-powered smart glasses, intelligent lawnmowers, robots that can grab candy off the shelf, and friendly humanoid bots that’ll offer up a hearty handshake.

It’s going to be some time before robots make their way into our daily lives, but the tech industry is banking on them becoming mainstream.

PC chips get the AI treatment

AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC), Nvidia, and Qualcomm (QCOM) each announced new consumer and enterprise chips at CES 2025. Nvidia kicked things off with CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote during which he unveiled the company’s latest superchip, the GB10, a stripped-down version of Nvidia’s server-grade GB200.

The company also showed off its latest gaming chips, the RTX 50 series graphics cards for both desktop and laptop PCs.

AMD, meanwhile, debuted its Ryzen AI Max chips for high-powered gaming laptops. Then there were the AMD AI 300 and AI 300 Pro Series chips, which are designed to run AI PC applications for both consumer and enterprise customers.

The chip company also revealed its latest Ryzen gaming CPUs for desktops, laptops, and handheld gaming PCs.

Intel, meanwhile, showcased its Core Ultra 200V line for enterprise computer systems and gaming-focused chips for consumer PCs. Qualcomm, for its part, introduced its Snapdragon X chip for mid-range Windows laptops, setting it up for even greater competition with both Intel and AMD.

