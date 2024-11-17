Thames Water supply ‘on knife-edge’ with £23bn repairs needed

Thames Water is close to securing a £3bn debt lifeline, without which it faces insolvency by Christmas. Composite: Guardian Design / Getty Images

Thames Water has £23bn of assets that are in urgent need of repair and the supply of water to its 16 million customers is “on a knife-edge”, a Guardian investigation can reveal.

Britain’s biggest water company has failed to tackle adequately serious safety concerns, has not upgraded essential IT systems and has tolerated a culture of intimidation among staff, according to insiders and an analysis of documents.

The investigation suggests that the company is in a worse financial state than previously admitted, and neither its managers or regulators appear to have grasped the perilous state of some of its reservoirs and pipes.

The Guardian has also discovered that key data is still managed on obsolete software that dates to 1989. Sources claim that the company has been subject to cyber-attacks from groups affiliated with hostile states, including Russia.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said: “The wellbeing and safety of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority.” Regarding cyber-attacks, Thames declined to comment on the record, but a source at the company said it had “not experienced any cyber-attacks, full stop”.

The Guardian has spent several months investigating the finances and culture of Thames Water.

Sources described how concerns about the company’s governance and operations had been raised at the highest levels of management. Yet they claimed that the problems had not been tackled, suggesting that the scale of the turnaround required at Thames may have been underestimated.

“Operations have been hollowed out and cut to the bone,” a senior source at Thames said. “We’re putting the public at risk by failing to invest in the most basic needs.”

They added that, in their view, management had not moved quickly enough to address problems such as weakening explosive infrastructure – such as containers holding the gas produced by sewage – and cracks in reservoirs. They said Thames’s management and the regulator, Ofwat, had been slow to address these problems, allowing them to escalate.

The supply of water to capital is on a “knife-edge”, insiders claim, saying the scale of deterioration of Thames’s critical infrastructure and pressures on its staff have not been grasped by regulators or the company.

Thames Water is labouring under £15bn of debt and has said it cannot repay some of its lenders. The company serves 16 million customers across London and the south-east.

Whitehall sources fear that it will inevitably face a form of temporary renationalisation that will ultimately come at huge expense for the taxpayer.

