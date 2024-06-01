Thames Water faces £40m fine over payments to shareholders

Thames Water

Britain’s biggest water company faces a fine of £40m after paying out a shareholder dividend despite its poor performance.

The regulator Ofwat told Thames Water last month that it would have to pay a penalty for breaching rules on dividend payments, according to Sky News.

The company has the right to appeal the fine before a final decision is made and this is now unlikely to take place before the general election on July 4.

The penalty is the latest blow to Thames Water which is currently struggling under a £15bn debt pile after years of heavy borrowing.

The firm, which serves 15 million customers, faces nationalisation unless it can attract fresh capital. It has enough money to last it until next year but requires more than £3bn of equity by 2030 in order to keep operating and upgrade its infrastructure.

Thames Water has requested bill rises of up to 59pc from the regulator, which is currently scrutinising spending and investment plans of Britain’s water companies.

The Financial Times reported this week that Ofwat was drawing up plans for a special “recovery regime” for financially stressed water companies, which would include reducing penalties. Ofwat did not comment on the report.

Thames Water paid a £37.5m dividend to its parent company Kemble last year, prompting Ofwat to investigate.

The regulator has powers to take action if water companies pay dividends despite failing to meet performance standards.

Water firms have been criticised for paying out large dividends despite sewage spills and water leaks. Water companies paid a total £1.4bn in dividends in the financial year to April 2023.

Thames Water declined to comment.