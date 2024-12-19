Thames Water bills will surge by £152 over the next five years in new blow to London households

Thames Water is creaking under more than £15 billion of debt (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Thames Water bills will rise by more than a third to an average of £588 over the next five years despite its dismal record on pollution and leaks.

Water regulator Ofwat said the UK’s biggest water supplier will be allowed to hike it bills by £152, or 35%, by 2030 from £436 currently. The figures, equivalent to increase of just over £30 a year, are before inflation and the rise in cash terms will be considerably higher.

The decision puts Ofwat on course for a possible legal clash with the heavily indebted utility which serves 16 million consumers in London and the Thames Valley area.

It has asked to increase bills by 53% to an average of £667.

However, Ofwat final determination decision is a softening in its stance. In July its said that its preliminary view would be to allow Thames to increase bills by 22%, equivalent to a £99 increase in the average bill to £535 by 2030.

Thames has said it needs to increase bills to spend heavily to maintain its ageing assets, prevent leaks and tackle pollution.

The decision comes after Thames Water earlier this week won court approval for a £3 billion cash lifeline from some of its biggest creditors.

The decision, which covers a complex debt-restructuring effort, was essential to ensure the company has enough money to continue functioning. Without it Thames could have faced a liquidity crunch within weeks triggering an emergency nationalisation.

Ofwat’s chief executive David Black, said: "Today marks a significant moment. It provides water companies with an opportunity to regain customers' trust by using this £104bn upgrade to turn around their environmental record and improve services to customers.

"Water companies now need to rise to this challenge, customers will rightly expect them to show they can deliver significant improvement over time to justify the increase in bills. Alongside the step up in investment, we need to see a transformation in companies' culture and performance. We will monitor and hold companies to account on their investment programmes and improvements.

"We recognise it is a difficult time for many, and we are acutely aware of the impact that bill increases will have for some customers. That is why it is vital that companies are stepping up their support for customers who struggle to pay.

"We have robustly examined all funding requests to make sure they provide value for money and deliver real improvements, while ensuring the sector can attract the levels of investment it needs to meet environmental requirements. This has seen us remove £8 billion of unjustified costs compared with companies most recent requests. In addition, our approach to setting a rate of return has saved customers £2.8 billion."

