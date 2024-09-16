TGI Fridays lines up administrators after US merger talks fall apart

TGI Fridays

Administrators are on standby at the UK arm of TGI Fridays as the stricken restaurant chain reels from the collapse of ambitious plans to crack America.

Hostmore, the company that owns the UK franchise, is scrambling to sell its 87 restaurants, prevent the TGI Fridays brand from vanishing from the high street and save thousands of jobs.

The desperate rescue effort comes after merger talks with TGI Fridays in the United States spectacularly fell apart last week.

A shock announcement revealing that discussions had ended wiped out more than 90pc of Hostmore’s share price, leaving it with a stock market value of less than £1m.

Restructuring experts at Teneo have been tasked with leading the hunt for potential buyers of the TGI diners in the UK as senior creditors attempt to recoup some of the money they lent the company.

Hostmore had outstanding borrowings of £35m at the end of last year and an estimated 3,000 jobs are also on the line.

A deadline has been set at the end of the month for any asset sales that will help to repay the company’s main lenders, NatWest and HSBC.

However, even if all sites are sold, the firm has said the money raised is unlikely to be sufficient to repay its debts in full, meaning it will be delisted and wound down less than three years after floating on London’s junior stock market.

A sale of its restaurants will not “recover any meaningful value”, Hostmore said, leaving Teneo poised to oversee any liquidation.

However, another firm could yet be appointed to handle the process, sources close to the process cautioned.

Rival chains may be tempted to cherry-pick stores in the most attractive locations but industry sources doubted that a single buyer for the whole estate will be found.

However, the TGI Fridays brand could survive if a new owner decided to take it on, company insiders stressed.

The TGI Fridays brand name could yet survive if a new owner is found - kpzfoto / Alamy Stock Photo

Hostmore’s swift unravelling caps a brief and forgettable stint as a public company.

The business was spun out of private equity trust Electra in November 2021 in a move that Hostmore chief executive Robert Cook hailed as a “significant milestone”.

Its shares started trading at 147p and were changing hands for as much as 156p on the first day but the excitement proved dramatically short-lived.

By March the following year, they had more than halved and within a year the company had surrendered 90pc of its value.

Investors’ faith has been rocked by a series of profit warnings and concerns about mounting debts, as well as the number of loss-making TGI Fridays outlets the business owns.

A £180m reverse takeover bid for its larger US counterpart was seen as the last throw of the dice, but the plan was brought to an abrupt end after the American franchise owner that Hostmore planned to buy lost the rights to the royalty payments generated by the TGI Fridays name.

“The predictable and highly cash-generative royalty stream of TGI Fridays was the primary attractive feature for… pursuing the acquisition,” Hostmore said last week announcing the end of the deal.

Shares in Hostmore fell a further 19pc on Monday to less than a quarter of a penny.

The company declined to comment.