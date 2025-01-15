Is TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Among Tuesday’s Top Gainers?

We recently published an article titled 10 Firms Post Impressive Gains on Tuesday. In this article, we are going to take a look at where TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) stands against the other firms.

Ten companies posted significant gains on Tuesday, mirroring the upward movement of two key Wall Street indices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.52%, while the S&P 500 edged up by 0.11%.

A combination of positive catalysts—including strategic partnerships, strong earnings reports, and favorable analyst outlooks—helped drive their performance. In this article, we highlight the top 10 gainers and explore the factors behind their impressive gains.

To come up with Tuesday’s top gainers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Higher earnings coupled with a positive outlook for 2025 sent TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) share prices rising by 7.48 percent on Tuesday to end at $29.74 apiece.

Before trading, TG Therapeutics announced it hit $310 million in revenues for the full year 2024, of which $103.6 million was registered in the fourth quarter alone. The figures beat projections, having pegged revenues to settle between $300 million to $305 million for 2024.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) attributed higher revenues from strong sales to its multiple sclerosis drug, Briumvi.

The company also said it expects total global revenue of around $540 million in 2025, with Briumvi expected to bring in $525 million in the US, a 69% jump from the drug's 2024 sales.

In the coming year, TG Therapeutics plans to enroll participants in an ongoing trial testing Briumvi in diseases outside of multiple sclerosis.

"We believe Briumvi is well positioned to continue to grow and provide value to patients and physicians," said TG Therapeutics CEO Michael Weiss.

