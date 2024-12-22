TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Source: Getty Images

Written by Amy Legate-Wolfe at The Motley Fool Canada

Creating a diversified portfolio in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the smartest moves for long-term financial growth. By spreading your investments across various sectors and industries, you reduce the impact of any single investment’s downturn — all while positioning yourself to capture opportunities in multiple areas. It’s like creating a buffet: no one dish dominates, and every choice complements the rest. So, let’s look at some options.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a powerhouse in the waste management industry, a sector that thrives regardless of economic conditions. Waste disposal is a necessity, making WCN a dependable choice for stability. In its most recent quarter, WCN reported a 13.3% year-over-year increase in revenue to $2.34 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

The Canadian stock’s diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 also beat projections, showcasing strong operational efficiency. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.10, Waste Connections offers a combination of reliability and steady growth. It even sweetens the deal with dividends, offering an annual payout of $1.76 per share. Over the past five years, WCN has consistently outperformed, making it a staple for any defensive portfolio.

WSP Global

Next, we have WSP Global (TSX:WSP), a leader in engineering and consulting services. Infrastructure spending worldwide is booming, and WSP is perfectly positioned to benefit. The Canadian stock’s latest earnings report revealed a 10.7% increase in quarterly revenue, climbing to $15.23 billion over the past twelve months.

Even more impressive is WSP’s growing backlog, now valued at $13.8 billion, which represents over a year of guaranteed revenue. Its forward P/E ratio of 27.10 reflects the market’s confidence in its ability to continue delivering value. WSP’s solid dividend payout ratio of 29.13% ensures it balances reinvestment for growth with rewarding shareholders, making it a great pick for TFSA investors focused on both income and appreciation.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) is a gem for those looking to add some mining exposure to their portfolios. This Canadian stock specializes in base metals like copper, zinc, and nickel. Essential for global electrification and renewable energy projects.

Lundin has had a strong year, with quarterly revenue growing 8.1% year over year to $4.15 billion as of September 2024. The Canadian stock currently offers a forward P/E of 13.39, suggesting it’s undervalued relative to its future earnings potential. Lundin’s dividend yield of 2.77% adds an income layer, while its lean debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97% keeps it financially sound. For those bullish on the transition to green energy, Lundin Mining is a strategic pick.