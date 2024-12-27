TF1 And 2 Other Leading Dividend Stocks For Income

In the current global market landscape, investors are navigating a complex environment marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, such as looming government shutdown fears in the U.S. Despite these challenges, dividend stocks remain a compelling option for income-focused investors seeking stability and potential returns in turbulent times. A good dividend stock often combines consistent yield with resilient financial health, making it an attractive choice amid fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.15% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.74% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.06% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.28% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.54% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.36% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.87% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.20% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.48% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.84% ★★★★★★

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: TF1 SA operates in broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital sectors both in France and internationally, with a market cap of €1.52 billion.

Operations: TF1 SA generates revenue primarily from its Media segment, including digital (€2.02 billion), and Newen Studios (€385.70 million).

Dividend Yield: 7.6%

TF1 offers a dividend yield of 7.62%, placing it in the top quartile among French dividend payers. The company's dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 58.7% and 56.6%, respectively, indicating sustainability despite past volatility in payments over the last decade. Recent earnings growth is notable, with net income rising to €49.4 million for Q3 2024 from €37.7 million a year ago, supporting its current dividend strategy.

ENXTPA:TFI Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PAX Global Technology Limited is an investment holding company that develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Italy, with a market cap of HK$5.43 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its e-Payment Terminal Solutions Business, which generated HK$6.15 billion.