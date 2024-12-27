TF1 And 2 Other Leading Dividend Stocks For Income

In This Article:
In the current global market landscape, investors are navigating a complex environment marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, such as looming government shutdown fears in the U.S. Despite these challenges, dividend stocks remain a compelling option for income-focused investors seeking stability and potential returns in turbulent times. A good dividend stock often combines consistent yield with resilient financial health, making it an attractive choice amid fluctuating market conditions.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.15%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.74%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.06%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.28%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.54%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.36%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.87%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.20%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.48%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.84%
|
★★★★★★
TF1
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: TF1 SA operates in broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital sectors both in France and internationally, with a market cap of €1.52 billion.
Operations: TF1 SA generates revenue primarily from its Media segment, including digital (€2.02 billion), and Newen Studios (€385.70 million).
Dividend Yield: 7.6%
TF1 offers a dividend yield of 7.62%, placing it in the top quartile among French dividend payers. The company's dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 58.7% and 56.6%, respectively, indicating sustainability despite past volatility in payments over the last decade. Recent earnings growth is notable, with net income rising to €49.4 million for Q3 2024 from €37.7 million a year ago, supporting its current dividend strategy.
-
PAX Global Technology
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: PAX Global Technology Limited is an investment holding company that develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Italy, with a market cap of HK$5.43 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its e-Payment Terminal Solutions Business, which generated HK$6.15 billion.
Dividend Yield: 9.4%
PAX Global Technology offers a robust dividend yield of 9.39%, ranking in the top 25% among Hong Kong dividend payers. The company's dividends are supported by earnings, with a payout ratio of 52.5%, and cash flows, with an 84.5% cash payout ratio, indicating sustainability despite its relatively short nine-year dividend history. Trading slightly below estimated fair value enhances its attractiveness for investors seeking reliable income growth alongside potential capital appreciation.
-
Kurabo Industries
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Kurabo Industries Ltd. operates in textile, chemical, technology, food and service, and real estate sectors both in Japan and internationally with a market cap of ¥96.02 billion.
Operations: Kurabo Industries Ltd.'s revenue is derived from its operations in the textile, chemical, technology, food and service, and real estate sectors.
Dividend Yield: 3.2%
Kurabo Industries maintains a reliable dividend, recently increasing it to ¥60.00 per share for Q2 of FY 2025, with expectations of ¥90.00 annually. Despite a lower yield compared to top Japanese payers, its dividends are well-covered by earnings (14.2% payout ratio) and cash flows (44.4% cash payout ratio). The company's robust earnings growth and strategic share buyback program further bolster shareholder returns and enhance capital efficiency amidst recent market volatility.
-
