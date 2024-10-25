GuruFocus.com

Textron Inc (TXT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges

  • Revenue: $3.4 billion, up from $3.3 billion in last year's third quarter.

  • Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations: $1.40 per share, compared to $1.49 per share in last year's third quarter.

  • Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions: $147 million, compared to $205 million in the third quarter of 2023.

  • Aviation Deliveries: 41 jets (up from 39 last year) and 25 commercial turboprops (down from 38 last year).

  • Aviation Backlog: Grew $162 million, ending the quarter at $7.6 billion.

  • Bell Revenue: $929 million, up $175 million over last year.

  • Bell Segment Profit: $98 million, up $21 million compared to last year.

  • Bell Backlog: Grew by $2.3 billion, totaling $6.5 billion.

  • Textron Systems Revenue: $301 million, down $8 million from last year.

  • Textron Systems Segment Profit: $39 million, down $2 million from last year.

  • Industrial Revenue: $840 million, down $82 million from last year.

  • Industrial Segment Profit: $32 million, down $19 million from last year.

  • eAviation Revenue: $6 million.

  • eAviation Segment Loss: $18 million, compared to a loss of $19 million last year.

  • Finance Segment Revenue: $12 million.

  • Finance Segment Profit: $5 million.

  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 2.4 million shares, returning $215 million in cash to shareholders.

  • 2024 Adjusted EPS Outlook: Revised to $5.40 to $5.60 per share, down from $6.20 to $6.40 per share.

  • 2024 Manufacturing Cash Flow Outlook: Revised to $650 million to $750 million, down from $900 million to $1 billion.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) reported an increase in revenues to $3.4 billion for the third quarter, up from $3.3 billion in the same period last year.

  • Aviation segment saw strong demand with over $1 billion in new orders and a backlog increase of $162 million, ending the quarter at $7.6 billion.

  • Bell segment revenues increased by $175 million to $929 million, with a significant backlog growth of $2.3 billion due to the FLRAA program.

  • Textron Aviation delivered the 400th Cessna Citation Latitude, maintaining its position as the best-selling aircraft in the midsize jet segment.

  • Textron repurchased approximately 2.4 million shares, returning $215 million in cash to shareholders during the quarter.

Negative Points

  • Aviation segment was impacted by a labor strike, resulting in a $50 million revenue reduction and a $30 million decrease in segment profit.

  • Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions decreased to $147 million from $205 million in the third quarter of 2023.

  • Textron Systems experienced a slight decline in revenues and profits compared to the previous year.

  • Industrial segment faced lower revenues and operating profit due to continued softness in Specialized Vehicles end markets.

  • Textron adjusted its full-year outlook, lowering expected adjusted earnings per share from $6.20-$6.40 to $5.40-$5.60 due to the strike's impact.

