Textron Inc (TXT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges

Revenue: $3.4 billion, up from $3.3 billion in last year's third quarter.

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations: $1.40 per share, compared to $1.49 per share in last year's third quarter.

Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions: $147 million, compared to $205 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Aviation Deliveries: 41 jets (up from 39 last year) and 25 commercial turboprops (down from 38 last year).

Aviation Backlog: Grew $162 million, ending the quarter at $7.6 billion.

Bell Revenue: $929 million, up $175 million over last year.

Bell Segment Profit: $98 million, up $21 million compared to last year.

Bell Backlog: Grew by $2.3 billion, totaling $6.5 billion.

Textron Systems Revenue: $301 million, down $8 million from last year.

Textron Systems Segment Profit: $39 million, down $2 million from last year.

Industrial Revenue: $840 million, down $82 million from last year.

Industrial Segment Profit: $32 million, down $19 million from last year.

eAviation Revenue: $6 million.

eAviation Segment Loss: $18 million, compared to a loss of $19 million last year.

Finance Segment Revenue: $12 million.

Finance Segment Profit: $5 million.

Share Repurchase: Approximately 2.4 million shares, returning $215 million in cash to shareholders.

2024 Adjusted EPS Outlook: Revised to $5.40 to $5.60 per share, down from $6.20 to $6.40 per share.