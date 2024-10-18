Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Fee Income and ...

Return on Average Assets: 1% for the quarter.

Return on Common Equity: 10% for the quarter.

Preprovision Net Revenue: $115 million for the quarter.

Fee Income: $64.8 million for the quarter, a record level since the transformation began.

Earnings Per Share: $1.59 for the quarter.

Investment Banking and Trading Income: $40.5 million, a record level.

Noninterest Revenue: $54 million, up 25% quarter-over-quarter and 32% year-over-year.

Total Adjusted Revenue: $305 million, a 14% increase for the quarter.

Net Interest Income: Increased by $23.5 million for the quarter.

Adjusted Noninterest Expense: Increased 1% for the quarter.

Provision Expense: $10 million for the quarter.

Net Income to Common (Adjusted): $74.3 million, up 97% quarter-over-quarter.

Cash Balances: 13% of total assets at period end.

Total Deposits: Increased by $2 billion or 9% during the quarter.

Commercial Loans Growth: $434 million for the quarter.

Commercial Real Estate Payoffs: $374 million decrease for the quarter.

Allowance for Credit Loss: $319 million, up $28 million year-over-year.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio: 11.19% at quarter end.

Tangible Book Value Per Share: $66.06, a record level for the firm.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) reported record performance across several financial metrics, including a return on average assets of 1%, return on common equity of 10%, and earnings per share of $1.59.

The company achieved a second consecutive record quarter in fee income, with treasury product fees, wealth management fees, and investment banking and trading income contributing significantly.

Investment banking and trading income increased by 32% quarter-over-quarter, driven by syndications, capital markets, and sales and trading.

The Treasury Solutions platform is realizing growth in stable and recurring revenue, with treasury product fees increasing by 16% year-over-year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) maintains a strong balance sheet with tangible common equity to tangible assets at 9.65%, ranking first among the largest banks in the country.

Story continues

Negative Points

The company faces limited immediate earning asset expansion due to lower systemwide client demand for bank credit.

Commercial real estate payoffs continue to suppress loan volumes, with a $374 million decrease in commercial real estate period-end balances.

The firm experienced a modest increase in criticized loans, with a diversified set of credits migrating into substandard categories.

Net income to common was negative $65.6 million when including losses associated with the AFS bond portfolio repositioning and certain non-recurring items.

The company anticipates a modest pullback in investment banking income in the fourth quarter as pipelines rebuild.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the loan growth strategy, particularly regarding loan purchases in the healthcare sector? A: Rob Holmes, President and CEO, explained that the acquisition of healthcare loans was not merely a purchase but part of a strategic effort involving onboarding bankers with existing relationships. This approach allows Texas Capital to offer a broader range of services to these clients, enhancing returns. The focus is on building primary relationships and market share, not just stabilizing loan growth.

Q: What are the expectations for loan growth in the industry, and is there a specific event that might trigger an increase? A: Rob Holmes noted that while loan growth in the industry has been weak, Texas Capital is well-positioned to benefit from any economic upturn due to its comprehensive market coverage and primary client relationships. The bank remains agnostic about whether clients borrow directly or through third-party capital, focusing on the best outcomes for clients.

Q: Can you provide more details on the strong performance of the investment banking segment this quarter? A: Rob Holmes highlighted that the investment banking success was driven by syndications, capital markets, and sales and trading, with record volumes and fees. The investment bank is integrated with the commercial and corporate banking segments, providing solutions to existing clients. The growth is seen as sustainable, with potential for further expansion.

Q: What assumptions are being made for mortgage warehouse and net interest margin (NIM) in 2025? A: John Scurlock, CFO, indicated that the bank expects high single-digit net interest income growth in 2025, based on a rate curve that predicts a flattening trend. The bank anticipates a quarterly ROA of 1.1% by the end of 2025, with capital deployment focused on loan growth and revenue production.

Q: How is Texas Capital leveraging technology to maintain flat expense levels while improving operating leverage? A: Rob Holmes explained that the bank has invested significantly in technology to enhance client journeys and operational efficiency. This includes digitizing processes, improving client onboarding, and implementing workflow systems for credit. The bank's modern tech stack allows for efficient operations and reduced operating risks, contributing to stable expense levels.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

