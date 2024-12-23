Tether's $775M Power Move: Rumble's Decentralized Media Revolution Begins

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) just landed a $775 million jackpot from Tether (USDT-USD), the reigning titan of stablecoins, in a move that's turning heads across the investor world. Here's the deal: $250 million goes straight into fueling Rumble's growth rocket, and the rest funds a tender offer that lets shareholders cash out at $7.50 per sharethe same price as Tether's buy-in. CEO Chris Pavlovski isn't just keeping his controlling stake; he's calling this partnership a game-changer, tying together the worlds of decentralized media and finance.

Rumble's stock has had a bumpy ride, slipping nearly 17% last week, but with a 60% YTD climb, the fundamentals look solid. Analysts are nodding at the smart capital raise, which bolsters Rumble's balance sheet and positions it to tackle profitability. Oppenheimer's Perform rating reflects a wait-and-see attitude, as investors eye potential synergies like crypto-powered advertising or a decentralized cloud service. Nothing official yet, but the speculation alone is adding a spark to the narrative.

Let's not forget the momentum. Rumble pulled in $25.1 million in Q3 revenue, a $7.1 million jump year-over-year, while growing its monthly active user base to 67 million. Combine that with Tether's vast crypto ecosystem, and this partnership feels like it's got the firepower to shake up both digital media and decentralized finance. Investors? Keep this one on your radarit's gearing up to be a wild ride.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

