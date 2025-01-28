Toyota produced the last generation of 4Runner for 15 years, long enough for the mid-size SUV to become a modern classic while it was still on sale as a new model. The new generation is timed well, arriving at the height of the surge in popularity of off-roading and overlanding-style trail adventures.
Toyota says the 4Runner is set apart from the Land Cruiser by its focus on the needs of the North American market, the 'Cruiser being a global offering. That meant the 4Runner could offer a new model built specifically as a base for overlanding, that being the 2025 4Runner Trailhunter tested here.
The Lowdown
Like the closely related Tacoma, the 4Runner is available in a wide variety of trim levels. The lineup starts with the entry-level $42,220 SR5, which can be had with cloth seats and no four-wheel-drive system. Above that there are TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and Platinum versions. At the top of the range, Toyota offers two different interpretations of an uncompromising off-roader with the same $68,350 price.
One is the returning TRD Pro, a Baja-inspired variant that sacrifices some comfort for its ability to deliver dune-jumping thrills. The other is the Trailhunter tested here, a new variant for both 4Runner and Tacoma lines that offers more on-road comfort in addition to the off-road ability; think of its as a sophisticated overlander. Both the TRD Pro and Trailhunter use the same hybridized 2.4-liter inline-four turbo engine, producing peaks of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft, and both feature part-time selectable four-wheel drive.
-
Vehicle Tested: 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter
-
Base Price: $68,350
-
Location: San Diego, California
More Specs
Engine: Turbocharged 2.4 inline-four hybrid
Power: 323 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque: 465 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, part-time four-wheel drive
Weight: 5455 lb
Estimated MPG: 23 (city) / 24 (highway)
How Does It Drive?
Unlike the TRD Pro's 2.5-inch Fox internal-bypass shocks, the Trailhunter's 2.5-inch Old Man Emu shocks are designed for the slower and more technical off-roading that may be necessary to reach far-away campsites with a full load of overlanding equipment. From there, the trucks are split by philosophy. Where the TRD Pro is a performance off-roader for those who want speed and excitement, this one is meant to get passengers and their equipment to the end of the world and back.
The Trailhunter's key off-roading features include a "Crawl Control" low-speed advanced driver assistance system, a suite of exterior cameras to improve visibility over rough stuff, and a button that allows the driver to disconnect the anti-roll bar at the front for more extreme articulation.
The Trailhunter makes its name on the trails it, presumably, hunts. I drove it over a course that featured climbs over sections of loose rocks and a series of skiing mogul-like undulations that did indeed showcase the value of the ARB disconnect. The truck proved more than capable over these obstacles, with the turbo-hybrid powertrain offering plenty of torque.
This was limited off-roading in a controlled environment, so a deeper assessment will have to wait until we get the chance to take the Trailhunter into the wilderness. But it was enough to suggest that the Toyota will be able to reach the end of relatively difficult trails without drama.
One point from testing the Trailhunter alongside the nonhybrid 4Runner TRD Off-Road was the discovery that the basic engine felt much more strained when asked to tackle a course with steep inclines, whereas the hybrid-equipped model ran through the same challenge with relative ease. Buyers looking at the lower end of the 4Runner range might want to test both engine options before committing to the nonhybrid.
What's It Like to Live with?
The Trailhunter is designed more to get to a campsite than to jump over obstacles, and I found it a little better-riding on asphalt than the TRD Pro version. Comfort is relative, and while the new 4Runner is definitely more refined than its predecessor, it is still a truck and jostles and sways over imperfections as you would expect given the body-on-frame construction. While experienced 4Runner owners will find this charming, it could be off-putting to buyers moving to something more capable from a comfortable crossover.
I also found the big, square fenders to be an issue, especially given the Trailhunter's elevated ride height. Visibility around town was reasonable for a modern truck, but on trails, the range-topping suite of cameras felt like a necessity for any driver wanting to have a sense of what waits on the other side of a steep incline.
Inside, this 4Runner is a serious step up from the last-generation model in interior quality. Like the Tacoma, it gets supple SofTex seats and a variety of solid-feeling materials across touch points. A huge 14-inch central screen runs Toyota's latest operating system, which modernizes the truck for better and for worse. The massive raised TOYOTA text on the driver's dashboard is not for everyone, but Toyota buyers will recognize the look from high-end Tacoma and Tundra models.
Buyers put off by the tight back seat of the Tacoma may be excited to hear that the 4Runner is not available with Toyota's absurd and impressive IsoDynamic Sport Seats. Toyota calls the 4Runner a "we" car rather than a "me" car, and as part of that ethos, the well-supported seats have been dropped to give more room to passengers in the back. The Trailhunter definitely felt more spacious for adults in the rear than the equivalent Tacoma, which was also not equipped with Toyota's top-spec seats. A third row is an option in some lesser 4Runner trims, but the Trailhunter is only available in five-seat configurations.
Should I Buy One?
If you are in the market for any sort of full-size or mid-size truck or SUV sold under $100,000, odds are good that Toyota has an option built on its TNGA-F platform available for you. This is actually the big problem for the 4Runner Trailhunter, which is now placed squarely in competition with two other SUVs sharing the same core architecture.
On one end, the 4Runner goes head to head with the newest Land Cruiser. The LC's simplest 1958 trim comes with cloth seats, but it starts at $58,150 and brings a full-time four-wheel-drive system not available on either the Trailhunter or TRD Pro variants of the 4Runner. For someone preferring to build their overlander from a strong foundation, the Land Cruiser brings similar capability at a lower price point.
The 4Runner's other fraternal competition is the Lexus GX, which gets both a classier interior and a more potent turbocharged V-6. At $68,350, the Trailhunter is priced squarely against the most basic GX. The real internal trouble for Toyota buyers is the GX Overtrail, which, at $72,930, is only about five grand more expensive than the Trailhunter. The GX is more complex, but it caters to the same kind of buyer in a more premium segment and comes standard with a larger engine.
Buyers who can afford a GX Overtrail will be impressed by its refinement, and buyers who go up to a GX Overtrail+ will even get massaging front seats. The 4Runner fits awkwardly between the Land Cruiser and the GX, but its solid mix of features and comfort are still an impressive package to consider if a Land Cruiser is too spartan and a GX too expensive.
Highlights and Lowlights
We Love:
-
Extreme capability
-
Rugged look and readiness for overlanding accessories
-
The 4Runner's signature roll-down rear window
We Don't:
-
No full-time four-wheel-drive option on the range-topping Trailhunter
-
An expensive starting price inching perilously close to the Lexus GX and its more impressive V-6 powertrain
Favorite Detail:
A few cars have a detachable wireless speaker, but the 4Runner's JBL unit is distinct in that it actually serves as the car's central speaker when installed in the dashboard. The car's sound system is designed to function with and without the speaker installed, allowing drivers to pull the Bluetooth-equipped speaker out at their campsite and still return home with their music sounding right even if a raccoon wanders off with their car's speaker overnight.
