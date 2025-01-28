Toyota

Toyota produced the last generation of 4Runner for 15 years, long enough for the mid-size SUV to become a modern classic while it was still on sale as a new model. The new generation is timed well, arriving at the height of the surge in popularity of off-roading and overlanding-style trail adventures.

Toyota says the 4Runner is set apart from the Land Cruiser by its focus on the needs of the North American market, the 'Cruiser being a global offering. That meant the 4Runner could offer a new model built specifically as a base for overlanding, that being the 2025 4Runner Trailhunter tested here.

The Lowdown

Like the closely related Tacoma, the 4Runner is available in a wide variety of trim levels. The lineup starts with the entry-level $42,220 SR5, which can be had with cloth seats and no four-wheel-drive system. Above that there are TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and Platinum versions. At the top of the range, Toyota offers two different interpretations of an uncompromising off-roader with the same $68,350 price.

One is the returning TRD Pro, a Baja-inspired variant that sacrifices some comfort for its ability to deliver dune-jumping thrills. The other is the Trailhunter tested here, a new variant for both 4Runner and Tacoma lines that offers more on-road comfort in addition to the off-road ability; think of its as a sophisticated overlander. Both the TRD Pro and Trailhunter use the same hybridized 2.4-liter inline-four turbo engine, producing peaks of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft, and both feature part-time selectable four-wheel drive.

Vehicle Tested: 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter

Base Price: $68,350

Location: San Diego, California

More Specs

Engine: Turbocharged 2.4 inline-four hybrid

Power: 323 hp @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 465 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, part-time four-wheel drive

Weight: 5455 lb

Estimated MPG: 23 (city) / 24 (highway)

How Does It Drive?

Unlike the TRD Pro's 2.5-inch Fox internal-bypass shocks, the Trailhunter's 2.5-inch Old Man Emu shocks are designed for the slower and more technical off-roading that may be necessary to reach far-away campsites with a full load of overlanding equipment. From there, the trucks are split by philosophy. Where the TRD Pro is a performance off-roader for those who want speed and excitement, this one is meant to get passengers and their equipment to the end of the world and back.

The Trailhunter's key off-roading features include a "Crawl Control" low-speed advanced driver assistance system, a suite of exterior cameras to improve visibility over rough stuff, and a button that allows the driver to disconnect the anti-roll bar at the front for more extreme articulation.

