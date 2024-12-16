Tesla's Price Targets Raised by Wedbush Amid Optimism for Autonomous and AI Growth

Wedbush Securities raised its price target for Tesla (TSLA, Financials) to $515, with a higher-end estimate of $650, citing significant potential in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

The company said that speedier acceptance of Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology might be made possible by legislative changes implemented under the Trump presidency.

Wedbush claims that the removal of federal regulatory obstacles would enable Tesla to seize what it saw as a $1 trillion potential in the markets for artificial intelligence and autonomous cars. Supported by development in autonomous technologies and consistent demand recovery from the Chinese market, the company estimates that Tesla's market valuation may reach $2 trillion by the end of 2025. Wedbush also pointed out that the company's Cybercab project should help to raise its worth in the next year.

The research note also underlined that Wedbush's updated forecasts exclude any possible effect from Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot company, which it regarded as a big growth driver over the longer run.

Reportedly ready to introduce a new car type in early 2025, Tesla is targeting the market segment with budget consciousness. The business has hinted at adopting innovative manufacturing technologies to cut production costs, therefore perhaps pitching the vehicle as a game-changer in EV affordability. This news has generated conjecture on how it would affect Tesla's competitiveness with other manufacturers and market share.

Concurrent with this, Tesla has formally started shipping the much awaited Cybertruck; early models reach consumers in December. Strong pre-order figures from the Cybertruck's distinctive look and cutting-edge technologies have attracted analysts' attentive attention in the pickup truck market, usually controlled by legacy companies.

