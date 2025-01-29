Tesla's Q4 results fall short of Wall Street estimates as sales stall and rivals steal customers

Tesla’s fourth-quarter net income fell 71% from a year ago when results were boosted by a one-time tax benefit. The latest results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

The electric vehicle, battery and robotics company run by Elon Musk said Wednesday that it made $2.31 billion from October through December, less than the $7.93 billion profit it posted in the same period in 2023.

Excluding one-time items in both periods, the Austin, Texas, company's profits rose 3% to 73 cents a share, still not enough to meet analysts' estimate of 77 cents a share.

Tesla stock initially fell after trading closed Wednesday, then reversed course to rise more than 5%, adding to a steep climb since Donald Trump was elected president as investors bet Musk's advisory role in the new administration will help the company.

Revenue in the quarter rose 2% to $25.7 billion, less than Wall Street forecast for $27.1 billion, according to FactSet. Tesla offered a series of incentives during the quarter to drum up demand for its electric vehicles including low-interest loans and lower prices. Tesla’s gross profit margin fell to 16.3% for the quarter, down 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier.

Tesla has been losing market share in several countries as traditional car makers and other EV companies, such as China's BYD, offer customers alternatives.

In its letter to shareholders released Wednesday, Tesla said it was working to drive the cost of its vehicles lower, highlighting that one measure fell below $35,000, the lowest in its history.

The company said production of “more affordable” models are expected to start in the first half of the year, though at “less cost reduction” than previously expected. It also said it hoped to offer completely unsupervised self-driving technology to Tesla customers later this year.

In a conference call with analysts, Musk said the company was “focused on maximizing volume,” but then quickly pivoted to other goals and parts of the business.

“AI and robotics - that will bear immense fruit,” he said, adding “I see a path, I’m not saying it’s an easy path, but I see a path for Tesla being the most valuable company in the world — by far, not even close.” Tesla is currently the seventh-most valuable company in the S&P 500 with a market value of $1.25 trillion.

Musk also said he expects to introduce self-driving that doesn't require drivers to intervene at any moment in California and many other regions by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it sold 1.79 million vehicles in 2024, the first drop in more than a dozen years despite offers of 0% financing, free charging and low-priced leases. The fourth quarter showed signs of a rebound, though, with a record 495,570 vehicles sold.

