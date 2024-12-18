Tesla's China factory head Song Gang leaves company, letter to staff shows

(Reuters) - Tesla's Shanghai plant manager Song Gang has left the company, according to a letter he sent to staff on Wednesday.

Song, who became Gigafactory Shanghai's manager in 2018, informed Tesla employees that Wednesday would be his last day, according to the note seen by Reuters. The Shanghai plant is Tesla's largest factory by output and also exports to Europe and Southeast Asia.

"Today is my last day at Tesla and I feel extremely fortunate to have worked and fought with everyone on this plot of land," Song said.

Reuters was not immediately able to ascertain the reasons for Song's departure but it comes as a plan to expand the Shanghai plant remains on hold.

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Fei Wenjin, who was recently promoted to senior director from director of quality, will take over Song's responsibilities for now.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Song was among a group of Tesla Shanghai executives who travelled to the carmaker's factories in California and Texas in 2022 to help troubleshoot production issues there, Reuters reported that year citing sources.

