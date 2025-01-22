Tesla's $550 Price Target Boost: Is This Just the Beginning?

Wedbush just bumped up its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $550 from $515, doubling down on its Outperform rating. The call? Tesla's delivery demand for 2025 is gaining momentum, and its self-driving future is acceleratingbig time. Analysts at the firm are convinced that a Trump Administration could be a "total game changer" for Tesla's AI and autonomous strategy, setting the stage for massive growth. With shares up over 100% over the past year, Wedbush still sees more room to run, keeping its bull case at $650 for 2025.

Wall Street is taking note. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reaffirmed its Overweight rating, citing Tesla's growing influence in the AI and robotics space. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), meanwhile, pointed to big strides in Full Self-Driving tech and expects Tesla's robotaxi business to launch by late 2026. But not everyone's all-inWells Fargo flagged a potential risk from the possible loss of the $7,500 EV tax credit, which could put pressure on sales. And some analysts think the Cybertruck needs a redesignsmaller, cheaper, and more mainstream-friendly.

Even with the mixed chatter, Tesla is still at the center of the EV and AI revolution, with plenty of tailwinds pushing it forward. Investors are betting on its dominance, and Wedbush's latest upgrade signals confidence in what's ahead. If the political winds align and Tesla keeps executing, this could be just the beginning of an even bigger run.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

