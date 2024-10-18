Tesla’s self-driving cars investigated over safety in fog and bright sunlight

Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, claims his self-driving cars will be safer than a human driver - Leon Neal/Reuters

US authorities are investigating millions of Tesla vehicles after reports that the company’s cars crashed in the fog or bright sunlight while they were in self-driving mode.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was examining whether the software used by 2.4m Tesla cars failed to respond properly in conditions where there was poor visibility.

The watchdog said it had identified four crashes where Tesla cars were driving using full self-driving (FSD) technology on roads with fog, sun-glare or dust.

In one incident, the Tesla killed a pedestrian and in another, a person was injured. The investigation applies to Tesla Model S cars built after 2016 as well as its Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck.

Tesla’s Cybertruck is among its models under investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration - Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Tesla’s electric cars are designed to allow self-driving on most US roads, with built-in cameras and autonomous driving software. The driver is supposed to be ready to take back control of the vehicle at all times. The technology is not available on UK roads.

Unlike rival self-driving carmakers, Tesla’s vehicles do not rely on expensive laser systems – known as Lidar – or radar signals to map the world around them. Instead, it uses cameras to build up a picture of its surroundings.

Experts have questioned whether Tesla’s approach of using cameras and AI software alone can be as accurate.

The regulator said it would be investigating “the ability of FSD’s engineering controls to detect and respond appropriately to reduced roadway visibility conditions”.

Tesla’s owner manuals warn that its self-driving software can suffer in areas of low visibility. The documents warn: “Low visibility, such as low light or poor weather conditions (rain, snow, direct sun, fog, etc) can significantly degrade performance.”

In April, the US highways regulator warned that a “critical safety gap” in Tesla’s Autopilot, its driver-assistance system, contributed to 467 crashes. The watchdog said the cars failed to do enough to ensure the drivers paid attention to the road ahead. It added there was a “mismatch” between drivers’ expectations of the systems capabilities and how the autonomous driving technology worked in practice.

Tesla was forced into a software update on millions of its vehicles. However, the regulator questioned whether the changes were enough.

The investigation comes as Elon Musk, the chief executive, bets that Tesla’s autonomous vehicle software can fuel its future growth amid a global slowdown in demand for electric vehicles.

Last week, Tesla showed off a new robotaxi design: a self-driving vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals that Mr Musk hopes will go into mass production from 2026. Along with the two-door vehicle, Tesla also revealed a larger robovan, intended to carry up to 20 passengers.

Mr Musk has previously said that the “value of Tesla overwhelmingly is autonomy”.

Rival companies including Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, have already deployed robo-taxi fleets on US roads. These vehicles rely on lasers and radar, as well as on-board cameras, while driving, although even these vehicles have faced questions over their sometimes erratic performance and have been accused of causing traffic jams.

Mr Musk has claimed that Tesla’s technology will make the cars safer than a human driver.

Tesla was contacted for comment.