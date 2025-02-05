Tesla sees German car sales plunge in January

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla sold almost 60% fewer cars in Germany in January than in the year-earlier period, as the U.S. electric vehicle maker faces a test of popularity amid headline-grabbing political involvement by its billionaire CEO Elon Musk.

German road traffic agency KBA's website on Wednesday showed the number of newly registered Tesla cars fell 59.5% to 1,277 in January, while the overall German market was down just 2.8% at slightly more than 207,000 vehicles during the month.

The overall segment of battery-electric vehicles, where Tesla is competing, however, gained popularity in January, with sales up 53.5% at almost 34,500 vehicles across all brands.

KBA did not give reasons for the developments in car sales.

Car registration data in Sweden and Norway earlier this week also showed that Tesla lost market share there in January.

A total of 405 new Teslas were registered in Sweden last month, down 44% from January 2024, while registrations in Norway fell to 689, a decline of 38% over the same period, despite soaring overall demand for cars in the two countries.

In addition to his strong backing for U.S. President Donald Trump, Musk has also voiced polarising opinions on politics in Europe and beyond, drawing criticism from European capitals, including Norway's prime minister and Germany's chancellor.

Musk, who also runs the X social media platform, has dismissed criticism against him as an affront to democracy and free speech.

