Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y version from Shanghai plant - Bloomberg News

Reuters

(Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is preparing to launch a revamped version of its Model Y from its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new Model Y version could begin mass production as soon as mid-2024, the report added.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)