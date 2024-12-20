Tesla recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles in US over tire pressure monitoring system issue

(Reuters) -Tesla said on Friday it was recalling 694,304 vehicles in the United States over an issue with the tire pressure monitoring system.

The issue, which affects some Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles, will be resolved with an over-the-air software update, the company said.

The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure, a recall acknowledgement notice said.

The problem could result in drivers using the vehicle with improperly inflated tires, increasing the risk of a crash, the notice said.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)