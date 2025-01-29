Tesla Q4 earnings miss the mark, as full-year adjusted net income drops 23%

Tesla (TSLA) reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday that missed expectations, as investors looked for a new catalyst to jump-start the stock.

Tesla reported revenue of $25.71 billion vs. $27.21 billion expected (per Bloomberg estimates), up only 2% from a year ago. From a profitability standpoint, the company posted adjusted $0.73 EPS vs. $0.75 expected, with operating income coming in at $1.58 billion, missing estimates of $2.68 billion.

Tesla said operating income was negatively impacted by costs associated with AI and other R&D projects, as well as lower average selling prices for its current vehicles. The company also said plans for new vehicles and their production would result in "less cost reduction" than it had previously anticipated.

Tesla shares were lower in after-hours trading but reversed higher.

For the year, Tesla reported revenue of $77.07 billion on adjusted full-year net income of $8.419 billion, down 23% from a year ago.

Earlier in the month Tesla said it delivered 495,930 vehicles globally, missing analyst estimates of around 510,400, as compiled by Bloomberg. This figure is above the 463,000 delivered last quarter and the 484,500 delivered a year ago.

Tesla delivered 1.78 million vehicles in 2024, missing analyst estimates for 1.8 million and resulting in an annual total below 2023’s 1.8 million vehicles delivered. It was Tesla's first year-over-year decline, hinting that new competition, demand, and global economic conditions may be hurting the company.

Looking ahead, Tesla reiterated that plans for new vehicles, including "more affordable models," were on track to start production in the first of 2025. Tesla also said its purpose-built robotaxi, the Cybercab, is still scheduled for volume production in 2026, with robotaxi fleet-testing of existing models happening "later this year." Tesla also plans to launch supervised FSD (full-self driving) in Europe and China in 2025.

Tesla said vehicle volume this year is expected to return to growth due to advancements in vehicle autonomy and the launch of new products.

Tesla's energy storage business remains a bright spot for the company, with energy deployments expected to grow 50% year-over-year.

Tesla stock closed out 2024 on a Trump-fueled election win, but the post-hype reality could be setting in with a 6.8% loss to start the year.

