Tesla is offering Cybertruck discounts after shifting workers to Model Y production

Tesla has moved some workers off the Cybertruck's production line to work on the Model Y instead. Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

Tesla is offering discounts on Cybertrucks as it looks to juice sales.

Buyers can get $1,600 off a new Cybertruck, with used demo trucks advertised at a $2,600 discount.

It comes after Tesla reported its first-ever drop in annual sales.

As Tesla battles to recover from a decline in sales, the company has started offering discounts on the Cybertruck.

On its website, the automaker is advertising up to $1,600 off new Cybertrucks, and buyers can pick up demo versions of the futuristic pickup with just a few hundred miles on the clock at a $2,600 discount.

It comes after Tesla moved some of its workers off its Cybertruck production line at its Austin factory, three employees at the facility previously told Business Insider.

The workers were moved to the production line for Tesla's best-selling Model Y, a move that two of them said was unusual.

Sales of the Cybertruck, which launched in 2023 and was Tesla's first new passenger vehicle since the Model Y midsize SUV was released in 2020, have faced scrutiny in recent months.

The company does not make Cybertruck sales figures public, but it said it sold 85,000 "other vehicles" in 2024, including Cybertrucks and Model X and Model S vehicles. Tesla sold nearly 39,000 Cybertrucks in 2024, according to data from the automotive-research firm Kelley Blue Book.

Tesla amassed 2 million reservations for the Cybertruck before the vehicle's release, according to an online tracker published by Electrek.

The automaker has said the unorthodox off-roader is now turning a profit, and industry data shows it's still outselling rivals such as the Ford F-150 Lightning.

However, that hasn't been enough to stop Tesla from recording its first-ever annual sales decline in 2024, despite piling on incentives toward the end of the year.

The carmaker is now pushing to meet Elon Musk's ambitious target of 20% to 30% sales growth this year, unveiling a revamped version of the Model Y in Asia last week.

The Cybertruck also faced multiple recalls in 2024, including problems with its enormous windshield wiper and a fault that risked the truck's accelerator pedal getting jammed at full throttle.

The discounts, first reported by CNBC, may help alleviate one of the biggest barriers for Tesla fans eyeing the trapezoid truck: the price.

When Musk unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, he said the angular electric vehicle would start at $39,900, with the most expensive version selling for about $70,000.

However, initial versions of the Cybertruck were priced at over $100,000, and Tesla rolled out a cheaper all-wheel-drive version for $80,000 just in October.

