How Tesla and Musk helped crack the Cybertruck explosion case

A rented Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday

Shortly after a rented Cybertruck was engulfed in flames outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Elon Musk ordered Tesla executives to investigate the incident.

Using the wealth of data transmitted by the vehicles, Tesla employees and investigators were able to establish the cause of the explosion and where the vehicle had travelled from.

Musk said that telemetry information had revealed how the fireball was “unrelated to the vehicle itself”, saying it was instead the result of an explosive device.

Meanwhile, police were able to retrace the car’s journey from Colorado to Las Vegas by using information from Tesla’s charging stations.

Just a few years ago a vehicle’s manufacturer would have been of little help to law enforcement, particularly once a vehicle had rolled off the production line.

However, advanced modern vehicles are able to provide a stream of real-time data that can prove crucial to police investigations.

For example, Tesla vehicles have an array of sensors, cameras and mobile transmitters that collect driving footage and diagnostic information.

This enables the cars to “transmit their state of health continuously”, according to a social media post from Musk, who added: “All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

The data helped investigators establish that the ignition, which killed a person inside the car, was not the result of a battery fire – as might have been suspected – but was potentially linked to the terror attack in New Orleans just hours earlier.

Tesla’s privacy policy states that the company collects a trove of readings, including speed information, odometer readings, charging data and location signals.

In certain circumstances, cars will also transmit videos from eight or nine cameras built inside the car, which are used by its self-driving software, and to ensure that drivers are paying attention.

Tesla says the data is anonymised or encrypted, and largely used to improve its products.

However, personal data can be accessed in certain circumstances, as in the case of “safety events”.

Cars will automatically transmit videos of accidents, for example, while a vehicle’s location can also be identified during an emergency.

Tesla lists complying with “law enforcement and other government requests” as among the reasons it might access personal data.

The vehicles also store a record of where they have been recharged on the company’s supercharger network, allowing police on this occasion to track the driver’s journey to Las Vegas.

“We do know the truck was rented in Colorado,” Kevin McMahill, Vegas sheriff, said on Wednesday. “We were able to trace that truck through the Tesla charging stations.”

